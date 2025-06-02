India's First Gaganyatri To Taste Moong Dal Halwa, Rajma Chawal In Space

The Axiom-4 mission is scheduled for launch on June 8 at 6:41 pm (IST), aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule. The mission will last approximately 14 days, with splashdown expected around June 22. The crew includes Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (India) - Mission Pilot, Peggy Whitson (USA) - Mission Commander, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary).

The Ax-4 crew completed eight months of intensive training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, including simulations, emergency protocols, and microgravity adaptation. Group Captain Shukla also trained in Russia and India prior to this, and his preparedness has been praised by Dr V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO.

ISRO has selected seven microgravity experiments for Ax-4, spanning agriculture, food, and human biology. Highlights include microalgae radiation impact, sprouting salad seeds in space, tardigrade survival and transcriptomics, and muscle regeneration under microgravity. These experiments are designed by Indian institutions and mark a significant step in India's space biology research.

In a cultural first, Group Captain Shukla will carry moong dal halwa, rice, and mango 'nectar', rajma-chawal, and Jaipuri mixed vegetables to the ISS. This echoes the culinary legacy of astronaut Sunita Williams, who had fish curry and samosas during her missions.

This mission is a joint effort by ISRO, NASA, and Axiom Space, with India reportedly investing $60-70 million for the seat, or about Rs 550 crore.

It is also a diplomatic milestone, with decisions coordinated at the PMO level. The mission also strengthens India's ties with the European Space Agency (ESA). ESA astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski will fly alongside Group Captain Shukla, and both agencies are exploring future collaborations, including India's proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).

Ax-4 is a precursor to India's indigenous human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, targeted for late 2026. The mission will provide Group Captain Shukla with critical hands-on experience in orbital operations, teamwork, and emergency preparedness skills vital for Gaganyaan's success.

Dr V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, shared insights into the mission and the Gaganyaan program during an interview with Pallava Bagla. "Right now, we are working on our Indian Gaganyaan program. For this, we have already selected four astronauts. They have undergone a set of training, both theoretical training and experimental training," he said.

"Now we have the opportunity to send one of the astronauts to ISS. And this will bring a lot of expertise, knowledge, advantage, working with the other astronauts, carrying out a couple of experiments," Dr Narayanan added. "That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved that entire program. Right now, the training part is going on at NASA."

On being asked, as ISRO Chairman, if he's happy with Group Captain Shukla's performance, if he will make a good astronaut to the International Space Station, and if he must learn newer things that will come in handy in Gaganyaan, Dr Narayanan responded, "I am extremely happy. ISRO is a teamwork. Our Gaganyaatri is doing extremely well, that is what is my understanding is. These are all exceptional people with great devotion and single-minded devotion."

With the SpaceX Falcon 9 Crew Dragon with astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore executing a great mission, does that make them confident that Axiom 4 mission with the same rocket type and crew module would also do well?

Dr Narayanan replied, "To be frank, I consider myself a born optimist. And when we are working in this type of space program, you know, we always believe that this will be a successful program. And I am having full confidence that things will go well because this experience will also help handle the situation. It will be a very-very fantastic mission."

"Because one of the Gaganyatri is going, he understands physically, of course, a lot of training is there. But then this is a hands-on experience going with other astronauts and then getting the direct experience and trying to work with them as a teamwork," he explained.

Asked about the progress of the Gaganyaan program, he said there is a series of tests that need to be done. On when to expect the first uncrewed flight and the first human flight, Dr Narayanan elaborated, "For Gaganyaan program, we must develop major systems. One is a human rating of the launch vehicle... improving the reliability, enhancing the redundancy aspect wherever possible and required... I will say 90% work is completed."

"We are targeting 2026-end. That's the commitment we have given to the government. But we are working in accelerated mode," he added.

Dr Narayanan also agreed when asked if safe landing is the most important thing.

"This is the first time a human interface is involved. The life, precise life of our own citizen is the key there. And we cannot have any compromise on that."

"The key is the successful mission. That is the key. So, towards that, we are all working," he concluded.

This mission marks a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey, showcasing the nation's growing capabilities and international collaborations. As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares for his journey to the ISS, the world watches with anticipation, eager to witness India's leap into private spaceflight and the promising future of the Gaganyaan program.