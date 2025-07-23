Shubhanshu Shukla Healthy, Space Mission Highly Successful: ISRO Chief To NDTV

In a landmark moment for India's space ambitions, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned safely from the International Space Station (ISS), marking the nation's first human presence aboard the orbital laboratory. Facilitated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), this mission is being hailed as a major milestone in India's journey toward human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan programme.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, confirmed that Group Captain Shukla is "totally healthy and totally happy" following his successful splashdown. "His medical parameters are being continuously monitored, and the information available to me from the doctors is very reassuring," said Dr Narayanan, emphasising the mission's safety and success.

The mission, conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was designed to test India's capabilities in human spaceflight and gather critical data for the upcoming Gaganyaan programme. "This is a very satisfying mission," Dr Narayanan noted. "We sent Shukla ji to space very safely and brought him back safely. The entire country is happy because we are getting good input for our Gaganyaan programme."

Group Captain Shukla's journey to the ISS was not just a technological feat but also a symbol of national pride. Prime Minister Modi lauded the mission in both a Cabinet Resolution and a speech before the opening of the budget session of the Indian Parliament, underscoring its significance for India's future in space exploration.

Dr Narayanan elaborated on the unique challenges of human spaceflight compared to satellite missions. "The new thing is the human interface with the rocket system. That's why we are extremely happy that we could send him safely, bring him back safely, and gather valuable input," he said. He described the mission as "highly successful" and "fully satisfying," reflecting ISRO's confidence in its growing capabilities.

The mission's success is expected to accelerate preparations for Gaganyaan, India's first crewed spaceflight, which aims to send Indian astronauts into low Earth orbit by 2027. Group Captain Shukla's experience aboard the ISS will provide ISRO with crucial insights into astronaut health, spacecraft systems, and operational protocols in microgravity.

This achievement places India among a select group of nations capable of sending humans to space and collaborating on international space missions. It also signals India's readiness to take on more ambitious projects, including lunar and interplanetary exploration.

As the nation celebrates this historic milestone, ISRO continues to work diligently on the next phases of the Gaganyaan programme. With Group Captain Shukla's safe return and glowing health report, India's space odyssey has entered a bold new chapter - one that promises innovation, collaboration, and inspiration for generations to come.