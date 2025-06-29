'Family Doctor' Tracks Shubhanshu Shukla's Health In Space: European Flight Surgeon

Two days ago, astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla scripted history by becoming the first Indian on the International Space Station (ISS), albeit with a "heavy head and space sickness".

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, European Space Agency's seasoned flight surgeon Dr Brigitte Godard assured that Mr Shukla is medically fit for space. With years of fighter pilot training and dedicated medical oversight, India's astronaut is ready to take on the rigours of microgravity. Incidentally, each astronaut has a family physician attached to take care of them.

Concerns about Shux's health in space and the physiological toll of spaceflight are being addressed, said Dr Godard. She offered reassurance, stating that he is "well-trained" and "should be fairly fine in space."

Flight surgeons, as Dr Godard explained, are not surgeons in the traditional sense. "Hopefully, we are not doing surgery in space," she said with a smile. Instead, they serve as physicians for astronauts, conducting weekly telemedicine check-ins during missions to monitor astronauts' health and address any medical concerns. "We interact during the flight every week with them to check every medical point," she added.

European Space Agency's seasoned flight surgeon Dr Brigitte Godard.

Mr Shukla, a decorated fighter pilot, has undergone years of rigorous training, both in aviation and in preparation for spaceflight. Dr Godard emphasised that his background makes him particularly resilient to the challenges of space. "He has many, many years' background of fighter pilots, so he will be safe and he has a good flight surgeon taking care of him," she said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deputed its space medicine specialist from the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) Dr Punyashlok Biswal as Shukla 'family physician' as he orbits the Earth. In 2019, it was IAM's then chief Air Vice Marshal Dr Anupam Agarwal who had helped select Mr Shukla and three other Indian astronaut designates for India's first batch of Gaganyatris.

Spaceflight, even for short durations, can affect human biology and physiology. From fluid shifts and bone density loss to space motion sickness, astronauts face a range of potential issues. However, Dr Godard was confident that Mr Shukla's mission would be smooth. "This is a short flight, so we could expect maybe some space motion sickness, but I would not expect that much problem," she noted.

The relationship between an astronaut and their flight surgeon begins long before lift-off. "His flight surgeon is already taking care of him since many years," Dr Godard said, highlighting the continuity of care and the deep understanding built over time. This long-term medical oversight ensures that any changes in health are tracked and managed proactively.

When asked if the 1.4 billion citizens of India should be concerned about Captain Shukla's health in space, Dr Godard responded with calm assurance, "Captain Shukla should be fairly fine in space and they will be proud of him. I'm sure of that."

The role of flight surgeons is more than just medical professionals. They are trusted companions on the astronaut's journey. "Flight surgeon doesn't seem like a good word, they are like family physicians or family doctors for the astronaut."