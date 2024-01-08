After US Scare, Aviation Body Completes Checks On India's Boeing 737 Max 8 Jets

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday that checks by domestic airlines of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft had been performed satisfactorily, after a cabin panel blew out on a new Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 aircraft last week.

DGCA on Saturday ordered all Indian operators with the 737 Max 8 aircraft to check the operation and proper closing of all over-wing emergency exits as a precautionary measure.

Indian airlines do not operate the 737 Max 9 aircraft.

The Alaska Airlines aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday as it climbed out of Portland, Oregon, triggering a temporary grounding of Max 9 jets in the United States.

Checks have been satisfactorily performed on four 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by Air India Express, eight by Spicejet, and 20 by Akasa Air, the regulator said in a statement.

Spicejet said on Monday that the investigations produced no adverse findings and that its flight operations were not affected by the checks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)