Soldiers Trapped In Snow After Avalanche In Siachen: Report

Soldiers stuck in snow after an avalanche hit Siachen; rescue operations are underway

A number of soldiers are trapped in snow after an avalanche hit army positions in the Siachen glacier, news agency ANI reported. The soldiers were a part of a patrolling group of eight people, army sources told ANI.

The avalanche took place at 3.30pm in the northern glacier at an altitude of 18,000 feet.

Rescue operations are underway.

More details are awaited.

