Auto Driver, 45, Dies After Tree Falls On Vehicle Amid Rain In Bengaluru

A 45-year-old auto driver died after a tree fell on his vehicle amid rains on Thursday, police said.

The man has been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Ittamadu area in Bengaluru.

According to police, the incident took place at a bus stand on Kathriguppe main road at 7:30 pm when suddenly a tree fell on the auto.

