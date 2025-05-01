Advertisement
Auto Driver, 45, Dies After Tree Falls On Vehicle Amid Rain In Bengaluru

According to police, the incident took place at a bus stand on Kathriguppe main road at 7:30 pm when suddenly a tree fell on the auto.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Auto Driver, 45, Dies After Tree Falls On Vehicle Amid Rain In Bengaluru
The man has been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Ittamadu area in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru:

A 45-year-old auto driver died after a tree fell on his vehicle amid rains on Thursday, police said.

The man has been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Ittamadu area in Bengaluru.

According to police, the incident took place at a bus stand on Kathriguppe main road at 7:30 pm when suddenly a tree fell on the auto.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

