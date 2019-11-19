Australian Tourist Beaten Up By Villagers In Karnataka, Admitted To Hospital

James William was on his way to Karnataka's Bagalkot from Badami. (Representational)

An Australian national was on Tuesday beaten up by villagers for allegedly misbehaving with women after getting drunk, police said.

James William, who is in his mid-thirties, was on his way to Karnataka's Bagalkot from Badami in a bus, but got off at a village in between, police said.

He was allegedly drunk and misbehaved with women which led to an altercation between him and locals, District Superintendent of Police, Lokesh J told NDTV.

"There was an altercation and an exchange of blows between the villagers and the foreign national. The police were called and we shifted him to a hospital in Bagalkot," he said.

Police have registered a case and detained some suspects.

Badami is a popular tourist destination known for its spectacular cave temples.

