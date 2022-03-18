'Holi Holds Even More Meaning This Year': Australian PM's Message

India's relations with Australia have scaled new heights under PM Modi and Scott Morrison.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished the Indian Australian community on the occasion of Holi today and thanked them for their love and care to all Australians.

"Holi holds even more meaning this year. As we reach the end of a 2nd pandemic year, we can be thankful for the many things that have sustained us -our family, community and faith. I want to thank the Indian Australian community for the love and care you have shown, not only to your own families, but to all Australians," Mr Morrison said in a statement.

"Now, after being apart for so long, these celebrations bring us together in a spirit of unity and friendship, and inspiring hope for this future," the message read.

New Delhi's relations with Canberra have scaled new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Morrison

Thank you Hon. PM@ScottMorrisonMP for your greetings on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours.@PMOIndia@MEAIndiapic.twitter.com/vfse6ANFHX — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) March 18, 2022

The Australian Prime Minister also loves Indian food. In 2020, Mr Morrison had shared a tweet on his love for samosa, a fried pocket filled with potatoes, onions and other ingredients, ahead of his video meeting with PM Modi.

Calling them "ScoMosas", Mr Morrison shared the pictures of the home-cooked samosas on his social media handles and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their video conference on June 4, saying he would have liked to share the popular snack with his Indian counterpart.

"Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney," he wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

PM Modi was quick to respond and said on Twitter: "Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!"

After witnessing muted festivities in Australia due to the COVID-19 restrictions, this year more people are expected to take to the streets to celebrate the festival of colours.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons on each other.