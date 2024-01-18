721-Foot Ram Temple, World's Tallest, To Be Constructed In Perth

The world's tallest Ram temple will be built in Perth (Representational)

Perth in Australia will soon be home to the world's tallest Ram temple - the colossal structure will be approximately 721 feet tall. Spearheaded by the ShriRam Vedic and Cultural Trust, the monumental project, estimated to cost around Rs 600 crore, will be spread across 150 acres.

Dr Harendra Rana, the deputy head of the Trust, revealed that the project extends beyond the conventional concept of a temple. The International ShriRam Vedic And Cultural Union (ISVACU) which is overseeing the project has envisioned the temple as a multifaceted hub encompassing cultural, spiritual, and community activities.

Accessible from River Road, the temple complex will feature impressive elements like a candle porch, Chitrakoot Vatika and Panchvati Vatika gardens, and a proposed Ram Niwas hotel. Cultural spaces like Sita Rasoi restaurant, Ramayana Sadan Library, and Tulsidas Hall will add to the comprehensive design.

The temple will house spiritual spaces, including a yoga court, a meditation court, a Veda learning centre, a research centre, and a museum. Some technological aspects will also be incorporated into the temple, with areas like the technology garden.

Environmental sustainability is set to take centre stage through the inclusion of a bio-sewage treatment plant and a solar power plant, ensuring a "zero carbon footprint", the Trust said.

Beyond its role as a spiritual centre, the temple complex will be a vibrant cultural space. ISVACU plans to organise cultural shows, celebrate festivals, and host holistic well-being programmes, fostering community engagement and inclusivity.

Meanwhile, preparations for the inauguration of the Ram Temple are underway in full swing in Ayodhya. While the main ceremony is scheduled for January 22, week-long rituals began on January 16. Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced that the temple will be open for darshan from January 23.