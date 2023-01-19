Attire, Culture And Cuisine Of Every Community Is India's Strength: PM Modi

PM Modi said their attire, culture, traditions and food habits of communities are the strength of India

Impressed by the "vibrant and colourful" Lambani (Banjara) nomad tribes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said their attire, culture, traditions and food habits are the strength of India and his government is committed to preserving them all.

Seeking to strike an emotional chord with the economically and socially backward Lambani spread across various parts right from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi said during the 'Hakku Patra' (land title deed) distribution ceremony, that this community is culturally rich.

"The double-engine government (BJP government at the Centre and Karnataka) believes the traditions, culture, cuisines and attire of every community in India as its strength. We are in favour of protecting and conserving this strength," PM Modi told the cheering crowd at Malkhed in this district in poll-bound Karnataka.

He was addressing the Lambani community, which is conspicuous with its distinct attire and language, especially the women who wear colour-rich Ghagra (Lehenga) with mirror and embroidery work. They put on cream-coloured bangles from wrist to shoulder and decorate themselves with silver made ornaments from hair to toes.

"Suhali, Lambani, Lambada, Lambana or Bazigar – whichever way you call them, they are rich and lively culturally. You are the pride and strength of the country," the Prime Minister noted.

"You have a history of thousands of years and you have made a contribution in the development of the country. Together we have to preserve and continue this heritage. We have to take everyone along for everyone's development," PM Modi said.

Recalling his experience with the Banjara community, the PM said in Gujarat where he comes from, often faces acute water scarcity just as in the neighbouring Rajasthan.

However, everywhere there is an arrangement made to beat water shortage, which dates back to hundreds of years, he pointed out.

"Even today in the villages of Rajasthan and Gujarat, there exists some facility built by 'Lakha Banjara' to overcome water scarcity. I am fortunate that I am getting an opportunity to serve the community belonging to Lakha Banjara who had served the society in a big way," PM Modi told the gathering.

During the 'Hakku Patra' distribution ceremony, a woman in her traditional Lambani attire blessed the Prime Minister by placing her hand over his head and he too accepted her blessing by calling her as his mother in his speech.

Over 52,000 Lambani families in five districts of North Karnataka will get a title deed for the first time on the land they have been living for decades.

PM Modi slammed the Congress "for not doing anything for the welfare of the community despite ruling the country for maximum years and used them as vote bank".



