Attempt To Murder Charge Against Tribal Man Killed In Madhya Pradesh Police Firing

The Madhya Pradesh police has registered a case of attempt to murder against a 22-year-old tribal man who was killed in police firing during a protest over the death of a woman in Mhow tehsil of Indore district, officials said on Saturday.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Thursday sanctioned financial help of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of Bherulal Charel who died in the firing that took place on Wednesday night.

Apart from Bherulal, Badgonda Police also registered an offence against one Pachilal. It was the death of Pachilal's daughter Kavita (22) which had sparked off protests and violence outside the Dongargaon police outpost on Wednesday night.

A case under different sections including rioting and attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code was registered against 12 identified and 120 unidentified persons on Thursday night, Mhow Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dileep Singh Chowdhry told PTI.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra had on Thursday stated in the Legislative Assembly that police had opened fire in self-defence.

Kavita, who hailed from Khargone and studied at a college in Dhamnod in Dhar district, was allegedly in a relationship with Yadunandan Patidar of Gawli Palasia village in Mhow tehsil, police said.

She had been living at Patidar's house for six days when she died, allegedly due to electrocution, on Wednesday evening.

Her relatives and members of the Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS) gheraoed the Dongargaon police outpost under Badgonda police station at night, demanding that a case of abduction be registered against Patidar and his family members.

According to police, the mob turned violent and pelted stones, forcing the police to fire first teargas shells and then bullets.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Kamal Nath reached Mhow on Saturday to meet the man's family.

The ruling BJP's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had on Friday met Bherulal's father Madan Charel and assured that if any police personnel was found guilty for the killing of his son, he will be punished.

Speaking to PTI, naib tehsildar Shivshankar Jaroliya said, “Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibiting movement in groups) is still in force in areas falling under Badgonda, Mhow, Manpur, Kishanganj and Simrol police stations. Decision on revoking it will be taken after a thorough review of the situation." Badgonda police station in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur, who was injured in the stone pelting on Wednesday night, was still in critical condition and admitted to the ICU in a hospital in Indore, Mhow SDOP Chowdhry said.

The police have not arrested any of the accused persons in the case as of now, he added.

