Delhi Minister's Assurance To Ashneer Grover Ahead Of Key GST Meeting

Atishi said Delhi government is committed to promoting startups

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has assured entrepreneur and influencer Ashneer Grover that she will urge the GST council to reconsider its decision to impose 28 per cent tax on online gaming.

Mr Grover, who launched fantasy gaming platform Crickpe in April, had earlier said the decision to impose the tax would destroy the industry.

Tagging his July 11 tweet, Ms Atishi posted today, "Thanks for flagging the problems with this decision @Ashneer_Grover. Today the @GST_Council will be meeting again, and I will be asking them to reconsider the decision to impose 28% GST on Online Gaming." She added that Delhi government "is clear that promoting start ups is the only way our economy will grow".

Earlier, criticising the decision, Mr Grover had tweeted, "RIP - Real money gaming industry in India. If the govt is thinking people will put in Rs 100 to play on Rs 72 pot entry (28% Gross GST); and if they win Rs 54 (after platform fees)- they will pay 30% TDS on that - for which they will get free swimming pool in their living room come the first monsoon - not happening! "

"It was good fun being part of the fantasy gaming industry - which stands murdered now. $10 Bn down the drain in this monsoon. Time for startups Founders to enter politics and be represented - or this is going to be spate industry after industry," he had said.

In another post, Ms Atishi said she met several representatives from the online gaming industry to understand their concerns. "Today the @GST_Council is meeting again, and I will ask the Council to reconsider its decision. Promoting start-ups and entrepreneurship is the only way our economy is going to grow," she said.

Amid the uproar, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said the government may request the GST Council to consider the facts of new regulatory framework for the industry.