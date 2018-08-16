Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was A Visionary, Mass Leader: Manohar Parrikar

Deeply pained by the passing away of our beloved Atal ji, says Manohar Parrikar. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar condoled today the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying the country has lost a visionary and mass leader.

Manohar Parrikar, a former Defence Minister, said he was deeply pained by the death of Mr Vajpayee.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of our beloved Atal ji. India has lost a great leader, a leader of masses and a visionary who dedicated his entire life in service of the nation and its people," Manohar Parrikar tweeted.

The chief minister is currently in the US for a medical check-up after undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment in America a few months ago.

Mr Parrikar is expected to return home on August 22.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi this evening.