At UN, India's Tough Defence of Wheat Export Ban, Covid Jab Swipe At West

Open markets must not promote discrimination

India on Wednesday expressed concern over the hoarding of food grains and discrimination amid the "sudden increase" in food prices and cautioned the West that the issue should not go the way of Covid-19 vaccines, for which poor countries struggled even for initial doses, while rich nations had an excess of what they needed.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the Indian government has recognised the sudden spike in global prices of wheat which put "our food security and those of our neighbours and other vulnerable countries at risk."

"It is necessary for all of us to adequately appreciate the importance of equity, affordability and accessibility when it comes to food grains," he said.

The Minister of State for External Affairs was speaking at the ministerial meeting on the 'Global Food Security Call to Action', which was chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken under the US Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of May.

"We have already seen to our great cost how these principles were disregarded in the case of Covid-19 vaccines. Open markets must not become an argument to perpetuate inequity and promote discrimination," Mr Muraleedharan said.

Mr Muraleedharan said that India's decision to restrict wheat exports will ensure it can 'truly' respond to those most in need. "We are committed to ensuring that such adverse impact on food security is effectively mitigated and the vulnerable cushioned against sudden changes in the global market," he said.

The minister also highlighted India's "track record" of helping its partners in distress, saying that even in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts, the country has never been found wanting.

"We have provided food aid in the form of thousands of metric tonnes of wheat, rice, pulses, and lentils to several countries, including our neighbourhood and Africa, to strengthen their food security," he said, adding that in view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, India is donating 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to its people.

On May 13, India imposed a ban on wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid a shortage of wheat due to a scorching heatwave.

The order served three main purposes - to ensure India's food security and check inflation, help other countries facing food deficit, and maintain India's reliability as a supplier.

While notifying the decision, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) last week said that wheat exports will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the central government. "Besides, the government will allow exports on requests from other countries," it said.

"Let me make it clear that these measures allow for export on the basis of approvals to those countries which are required to meet their food security demands. This will be done on the request from the concerned governments. Such a policy will ensure that we will truly respond to those who are most in need," Mr Muraleedharan said.