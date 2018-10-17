'Beware Of Conspiracies, Communalism': Mulayam Yadav's Advice To Partymen

Both Akhilesh and Shivpal claim blessings of Mulayam Yadav. (File)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday visited the party headquarters in Lucknow and met party workers as he asked them to remain alert from "conspiracies and communalism" and combat the menaces, sources said.

Mr Yadav reached the office and interacted with party workers and also met senior party leaders, party sources said.

"Remain alert from conspiracies and communalism. Fight firmly with them. My blessings are with you," Mr Yadav told party office bearers and workers here, according to a tweet from SP's official handle.

The SP patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had shared staged with son Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi at a party programme last month and also with brother Shivpal Yadav on Ram Manohar Lohia's death anniversary in the state capital.

Both Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) founder Shivpal Yadav claim the support and blessings of Mulayam Singh Yadav.