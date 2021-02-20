At NITI Aayog Meet, PM Talks About 'Untapped Potential' Of Farm Sector

PM Modi said during COVID, India saw a rise in exports in the agriculture sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today pointed to the "untapped potential" of the farm sector, while marking out the areas for improvement to push the country out of the post-Covid economic slump. He advised extending help to the private sector and increase the Ease of Business in India as a key move to seek foreign investment.

"Even during COVID, India saw a rise in exports in the agriculture sector. We have a lot of untapped potential in this sector. Wastage of our products should be as less as possible and we must thus concentrate on storage and processing," he said while speaking at the sixth meeting of the government's think tank, Niti Aayog.

"Even today, despite being called an agricultural country, we bring 65,000-70,000 crores of edible oil from outside," the Prime Minister said. The country, he added, should stop this. "The money can go to our farmers' account. Our farmers are entitled to this money, but for this we have to make our plans that way," the Prime Minister added.

Underscoring the need to increase Centre-state cooperation, he said, "Policy framework and cooperation between Centre and state is also very important. Coastal states are a fine example. Exports from blue economy have unlimited opportunities. Why shouldn't our coastal states take extra initiatives for the same?"

Pointing out that India is a raw fish exporter in southeast Asia, he said, "Can we not export processed fish products at a large scale? The country, he said, "must connect all sources of investment to this sector".