At Least 2 Maoists Killed Every Day In First 3 Weeks Of 2025: Centre

In the first three weeks of January, 48 Maoists have been killed in encounters with security forces in combing and strike operations, data from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. The data, presented in line with MHA's "duty to share" directive, suggests that security forces are yielding results in operations indicating at least two Maoists being killed every day in 2025.

Yesterday, in a joint operation in Chhattisgarh, 14 Maoists were killed, including a core committee member, Jairam, who had a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head.

"Co-ordinated efforts between state and centre backed by political will are getting us good results," a senior ministry official explains adding that MHA has been stressing in its meetings with state governments to plan a road map to eliminate Maoists by March 2026.

Forces have now managed to reach deep inside jungles and set up base camps in areas which earlier were considered no-man zones, the official said.

"As many as 290 camps have been set up since 2019 of which 58 were set up in 2024 alone and proposal of 88 to be set up in 2025 have been cleared and ground work is being done," he explained.

The figures reveal that in 2024 as many as 290 naxals were eliminated by security forces.

The Centre recently extended two of the most crucial schemes - Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) and Special Central Assistance (SCA) up to March 2026.

As per the data, the SIS scheme has been extended with an overall outlay of Rs 1,160 crore. The MHA has directed state police to bridge the remnant security vacuums, ensure comprehensive investigations, choke funds and monitor prosecutions.

The government has extended the SIS scheme till March 31, 2026, with an overall outlay of 1,160 crore. The scheme was approved in 2017 and it aims to strengthen the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureaus (SIB) and special forces in Maoist-affected states and the fortification of 250 police stations at Rs 2.5 crore each.

"Round-the-clock intelligence sharing through Multi Agency Centre (MAC) at the Central level and State Multi Agency Centre (SMAC) at the state level, setting up of Joint Command and Control Centre at Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and Gaya (Bihar), and strengthening of technical and human intelligence have helped in action against Naxals," states MHA report accessed by NDTV.

"Besides, thrust on the generation of real-time intelligence and creation as well as strengthening of State Intelligence Bureaus (SIBs) in the Left Wing Extremism-affected states for which central assistance is provided through the SIS have also helped security forces take action against Naxals," it added.

In addition, the government has also extended special central assistance (SCA) for the most LWE-affected districts till March 2026. This subscheme, under the umbrella of 'The Modernisation of Police Forces' scheme, was approved in 2017.

"Under the scheme, funds are provided to the states to fill critical gaps in public infrastructure and services in the most LWE-affected districts," states an official adding that as of there are 25 most LWE-affected districts across eight states and now Rs 3,450 crore have been released under the scheme.

"The effective coordination with and within states, central forces and agencies filled the security vacuum by accelerated opening of security camps, optimisation by focused deployment of resources, enhanced allocations, financial choking of Maoists, creation of separate vertical in NIA for LWE-related cases for quality prosecution and special focus on neutralisation of top LWE leadership etc. have yielded significant achievements both in terms of sharp reduction in LWE related incidents and constriction of LWE geographical spread," he further stated.

'Left-Wing Extremist Violence Is Shrinking'

As per MHA data, the geographical spread of Left-Wing Extremist (LWE) violence is shrinking. In 2023, 171 police stations in 42 districts reported such incidents, compared to 328 police stations in 76 districts in 2013.

"In mission against LWE, the MHA is fighting a successful battle with a strategy on all three fronts of development, prosecution, and operation," said an official on the ground.

However, Chatisgarh remains the worst affected state with 63 per cent of the total LWE-related violence incidents and 66 per cent of the resultant deaths in 2023.

Chhattisgarh is followed by Jharkhand with 27 per cent of the LWE-related incidents and 23 per cent of the resultant deaths. The remaining incidents of violence and deaths are reported from Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Kerala.