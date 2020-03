Kabul gurdwara attack: At least 11 were killed in an attack in Afghanistan

Eleven people were killed after gunmen opened fired at a gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the local media has reported.

"Suicide attack on a Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul needs to be strongly condemned. These killings are a grim reminder of atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries and the urgency with which their lives & religious freedom have to be safeguarded," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.