At Global Meet, S Jaishankar Shares 'Indian Perspective Of Global Situation'

S Jaishankar shared the prospects of bilateral relationship and European Union.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday virtually addressed the Ambassadors Conference of Austrian Foreign Ministry at the invitation of Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Mr Jaishankar shared Indian perspective on global situation and the prospects of bilateral relationship and European Union.

In a post on X, Mr Jaishankar said, "Pleased to address the Ambassadors Conference of Austrian Foreign Ministry today. Thank FM Alexander Schallenberg for the invitation. Shared with them Indian perspective of the global situation, as well as the prospects for our own bilateral relationship and that with the European Union."

Pleased to address the Ambassadors Conference of @MFA_Austria today. Thank FM @a_schallenberg for the invitation.



Shared with them Indian perspective of the global situation, as well as the prospects for our own bilateral relationship and that with the European Union.



🇮🇳 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/qcS3VU019i — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Schallenberg lauded Mr Jaishankar and emphasised that during such challenging times, effective foreign policy relies on continuous engagement with key partners outside of Europe more than ever.

"On the occasion of our annual ambassadors conference, great to hear from my good friend @DrSJaishankar. In these challenging times, effective foreign policy relies on continuous engagement with key partners outside of Europe more than ever," posted the Austrian Foreign Minister on X.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Austria on July 9-10, 2024, this was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years, marking the 75th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The visit aimed to elevate bilateral relations to new heights through enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including technology, economy, and global security.

PM Modi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer emphasised that the shared values of democracy, freedom, international peace and security, a rules-based international order with the UN Charter at its core, the shared historical linkages, and the long-standing ties between the two countries are at the centre of the growing enhanced partnership.

They reiterated their commitment to continue their efforts towards deepening and widening bilateral, regional and international cooperation for a more stable, prosperous and sustainable world.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, ensuring maritime security and adhering to international laws such as United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Discussions included assessments of developments in Europe and West Asia, with a shared focus on restoring peace and adherence to international law, notably concerning the Ukraine conflict.

The leaders welcomed the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) and Austria's interest to engage with this initiative.

The leaders agreed on a future-oriented economic partnership focusing on green and digital technologies, infrastructure, renewable energy, and smart cities.The first high-level bilateral Business Forum was convened, promoting partnerships across sectors and encouraging CEO-level interactions to explore new opportunities.

Recognizing their commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), both countries pledged to collaborate on renewable energy, with a specific focus on Austria's Hydrogen Strategy and India's Green Hydrogen Mission. As parties to the UNFCCC and committed to limiting the global temperature increase to below 2°C, leaders acknowledged the importance of reducing climate change risks.

They noted the EU's target for climate neutrality by 2050, Austria's goal for 2040, and India's aim for net zero emissions by 2070.

Initiatives such as the Start-Up Bridge and exchanges under Austria's Global Incubator Network and India's Start-Up India were highlighted as crucial for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

They also acknowledged the increasing importance of digital technologies in industrial processes (Industry 4.0), including in the sustainable economy.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to multilateralism and supported comprehensive reforms of the United Nations. India reiterated its support for Austria's UNSC candidature for the term 2027-28, while Austria expressed its support for India's candidature for the period 2028-29.

India invited Austria to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA), highlighting collaboration in renewable energy and sustainable development.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)