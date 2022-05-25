At BJP's Day-Long Meet, Plan To Wrest 144 Lok Sabha Seats From Rivals

BJP leaders and members at the booth empowerment campaign event in Delhi

The BJP has drawn a plan to fight back on at least 144 Lok Sabha seats where it lost in the last general election in 2019.

A blueprint for the battle formation was decided at today's day-long meeting at the party's headquarters in Delhi, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

BJP candidates had secured second or third positions on these 144 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Among the key actionable items in the BJP blueprint to win on these "weak seats" includes sending out Union Ministers to every one of these 144 constituencies and regularly holding public briefings, sources said.

Each minister will be tasked with making the strategy for three Lok Sabha seats from this lot of 144 "weak seats", they said. The ministers will also stay in these constituencies for three days at a time.

The blueprint comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government completes eight years.

The BJP is looking to communicate effectively all the achievements of the Modi government, including pro-people policies and schemes.

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda attended the meeting at the party headquarters today.

The constituencies to be covered by the Union Ministers were selected based on the party's organisational strength and electoral performance. These constituencies are currently represented in Lok Sabha by members from opposition parties.

During the outreach campaign, Union Ministers including Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia will visit West Bengal, a state run by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party is in power.

The BJP will celebrate eight years of Modi government under the theme "service, good governance and welfare of the poor" from May 30 to June 15. The Lok Sabha elections are due in early 2024.