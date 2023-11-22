At Bengal Summit, Mukesh Ambani Promises Big Investment In State

Reliance has invested close to Rs 45,000 crore in Bengal, industrialist Mukesh Ambani said today at the seventh Bengal Global Business Summit. "We plan to invest an additional Rs 20,000 crore in the next three years," he said, underscoring the state's upbeat economy.

The rate of growth of Bengal's GDP is 11.5 per cent, much higher than the national average, he said. As India races to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030, "Bengal alone has the potential to become a $1 trillion economy in the near future," he said.

"Countries like Korea, Singapore and Taiwan are regarded Asian tigers for their growth economies. But Bengal is now becoming so agile and ambitious that the fearless Royal Bengal Tiger will someday overtake all the Asian tigers," Mukesh Ambani added.

He attributed the change to the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying, "As the late Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee described you, you are truly Agni Kanya".

Reliance Foundation, he added, would be looking after the restoration and repair of the revered Maa Kali Temple at Kalighat in Kolkata, a project which he said was very close to his and Nita Ambani's heart.

Besides Mr Ambani, the RIL Chairman & Managing Director, Sanjiv Puri of ITC, Rishad Premji of WIPRO, Sanjiv Goenka of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, R Dinesh from TVS, Harshvardhan Neotia, Dr Devi Shetty and other top business leaders attended the meet.



Several other business leaders also promised new projects and fresh investment in West Bengal. Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly was also present at the event as an investor. Mr Ganguly was appointed the Brand Ambassador for the state of Bengal by Mamata Banerjee at the event.



Unveiling new policies designed to attract more investment, the Chief Minister assured potential investors of a business-friendly atmosphere in the state. "Bengal has a stable government. Some people keep on saying Bengal is violent. That's only a narrative of some political parties," she added.



The Chief Minister also introduced West Bengal Logistics Policy, West Bengal Internet Cable Landing Station Policy, West Bengal Export Promotion Policy, West Bengal Green Hydrogen Policy, West Bengal New and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Promotion Policy committing to the rapid growth & development of the state.



The BJP has targeted the Chief Minister over the expenditure incurred and the results achieved from the business summit.

"BGBS is not Bengal Global Business Summit… BGBS is all about signing fake MOUs, showing vague Expression of Interests & issuing Letters of Intent that end up in the dustbin," said Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.