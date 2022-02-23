Government's Urges People To Vast Their Vote, With A Wordle Twist

Urging voters to go out and exercise their democratic right, the government today shared a post on Twitter saying "democracy thrives when voters use their votes". The post comes along with a GIF that is inspired by the popular word-guessing game Wordle.

“One single vote can be a game-changer and a single vote can decide the future for many. Democracy thrives when voters use their votes. Go out and vote,” the Press Information Bureau wrote on Twitter.

This post is being shared on a day when Uttar Pradesh is voting for the fourth phase of the assembly elections. Voting is being conducted in 59 constituencies in the state, including Lucknow. Voting for the remaining phases of the seven-phase UP polls is scheduled for February 27, March 3, and 7. The results for all the five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa – will be declared on March 10.

Coming back to Wordle, the game has taken over the internet.

For those who are not aware of the game, let us tell you that the rules are quite simple. All you need to do is guess a five-letter word by entering the characters in a row. Now, you will see that the colour of the boxes will change. And, if the letter doesn't fit in the word then it will turn grey. The character will turn yellow if it is in the word but in the wrong box. If it fits - the box will turn green. You will only get six chances to get it right.

The game was designed by a software engineer based in Brooklyn, US.