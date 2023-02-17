Assembly Elections Live: BJP, Congress Get Notice For Seeking Votes In Tripura On Poll Day

The Chief Electoral Officer has issued notices to Congress and BJP in Tripura over an appeal seeking votes after the implementation of the model code of conduct.

Polling for the 60 assembly seats in Tripura was held yesterday, with nearly 80 per cent of the voters casting their vote. Final turnout figures will be known by Friday, the election commission has said.

The EC also said that the voting on Thursday remained "largely violence-free".

Polling in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held on February 27. Counting of votes in all three states will take place on March 2.

