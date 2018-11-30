Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Addresses Rally In Rajasthan

BJP chief Amit Shah in Karwasra, Nagaur, in Rajasthan.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress intensified their campaigning in both the states.

BJP chief Amit Shah reached Karwasra, Nagaur, in Rajasthan today to address a public meeting.

On Thursday, the Congress party released its manifesto for the assembly election, which included the promise of farm loan waivers, and unemployment allowances among other things. This came a day after the BJP released it manifesto and claimed that it had fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in 2013.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Telangana on Thursday and addressed public meetings in Bhupalpallly, Armoor and Pargi.

Elections in Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on December 7 and the counting on December 11.

Here are the LIVE updates from Assembly Election Campaigning: