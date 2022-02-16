Assembly Elections Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address A Rally In Pathankot

Assembly Elections Live Updates:

Assembly Elections Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address A Rally In Pathankot

Assembly Elections Updates: It will be the second of the three BJP rallies to be addressed by PM.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rally in Punjab's Pathankot. It will be the second of the three BJP rallies to be addressed by the PM.

The BJP is fighting the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). 
 

Here are the LIVE Updates on Assembly Elections:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Feb 16, 2022 11:11 (IST)
Congress leader Manish Tewari addresses media
Feb 16, 2022 10:54 (IST)
Feb 16, 2022 10:27 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

Image
Feb 16, 2022 10:26 (IST)
Update| PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Punjab's Pathankot, Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur today

Feb 16, 2022 10:26 (IST)
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti
.