Assembly Elections Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address A Rally In Pathankot

Assembly Elections Updates: It will be the second of the three BJP rallies to be addressed by PM.

The BJP is fighting the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).



Here are the LIVE Updates on Assembly Elections:

Feb 16, 2022 11:11 (IST) Congress leader Manish Tewari addresses media

Feb 16, 2022 10:54 (IST) #PunjabElections | Labourers in Punjab say jobs have dried up over the years, rising unemployment biggest concern



Feb 16, 2022 10:27 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

Feb 16, 2022 10:26 (IST) Update| PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Punjab's Pathankot, Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur today

