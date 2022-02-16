Assembly Elections Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address A Rally In Pathankot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rally in Punjab's Pathankot. It will be the second of the three BJP rallies to be addressed by the PM.
The BJP is fighting the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).
#PunjabElections | Labourers in Punjab say jobs have dried up over the years, rising unemployment biggest concern- NDTV (@ndtv) February 16, 2022
NDTV's Mohammad Ghazali reports#ElectionsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/lGCvBsM3tu
On the occasion of Sri Guru Ravidas Jayanti, paid obeisance at Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan mandir in Varanasi. Let us imbibe his teachings of love, compassion, mutual tolerance and oneness of mankind. pic.twitter.com/Ibkv6taocI- Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 16, 2022