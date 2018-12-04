PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Hold Extensive Campaigning In Rajasthan: Updates

Results for Assembly polls in Telangana, Rajasthan will be declared on December 11.

Just three days before Rajathan votes in the Assembly elections, a series of leaders led by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies accross Rajasthan.

Yesterday PM Modi, who addressed a rally in Jodhpur had spoken of the PM's awarness in Hinduism after Rahul Gandhi had questioned it. Amit Shah also addressed a gathering in Rajasthan yesterday where took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for not declaring the chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan. Both Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi had later addressed rallies in Telangana.

Today, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Vasundhara Raje and Hema Malini are among the others who will camapain in Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi will address 4 rallies in the state. Rajasthan and Telanagana will vote on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11.

Here are the live updates on the assembly elections: