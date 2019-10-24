Election Results 2019: Bihar, Gujarat Bypoll Results May Spring Surprise:10 Points

- Bypolls were held on 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, six seats in Gujarat, Bihar (5 seats), Assam and Punjab (4 seats each), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (2 seats each) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.
- Of the 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP and ally Apna Dal (S) are ahead in eight seats. The BJP is leading in seven seats and ally Apna Dal (S) in one. The Samajwadi Party is ahead in two, while the Bahujan Samaj Party is leading in the remaining seat.
- But there was controversy over western UP's Gangoh seat, where the Congress was leading all day. When it was overtaken by the BJP in the afternoon, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged fraud. She claime the party's candidate has been asked to leave the counting centre and the results are being manipulated.
- Of the six Assembly seats in Gujarat where bypolls were held, the Congress is leading on four seats while the ruling BJP is ahead on two seats. Earlier, the BJP held four of these seats and the Congress, two.
- In Bihar, where by-polls were held on five seats, the BJP-Nitish Kumar alliance is trailing in Belhar and Daraunda, but is likely to retain Simri Bakhtiarpur and Nathnagar. In Kishanganj, the Congress is trailing Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Jan Shakti Party retained the only Lok Sabha seat - Samastipur -- where elections were held.
- In Kerala, the ruling LDF has won in 3 of the four seats where assembly polls were held. The opposition UDF has won one seat.
- The ruling BJP is leading in three of the four Assembly seats in Assam where by-polls were held on Monday.
- The BJP also retained both Dharamshala and Pachhad seats in Himachal Pradesh, a state it rules. The Congress candidate in Dharamshala lost his security deposit.
- In Punjab, the ruling Congress won three seats -- even wresting the Akali bastion Jalalabad -- and the Shiromani Akali Dal won one.
- In Rajasthan, the ruling Congress is leading in both assembly constituencies of Mandawa's Khinwsar seat and Nagaur's Khinwsar constituency. In Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, party candidate Kantilal Bhuria leading in the Jhabua assembly seat.
