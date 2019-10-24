Election Results 2019: Bihar, Gujarat Bypoll Results May Spring Surprise:10 Points

The BJP and its allies held nearly 30 of the assembly seats, the Congress had 12.

New Delhi: The by-elections to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 17 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry has also thrown up a few surprises, especially in BJP-ruled Bihar and Gujarat. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who rules the state in alliance with the BJP, appears likely to lose two assembly seats. In Gujarat, the Congress is ahead in four of the six assembly seats where bypolls were held, the BJP is ahead in two. The BJP and its allies held nearly 30 of the assembly seats, the Congress had 12. The rest were with regional parties.