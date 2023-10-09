Assembly Elections 2023 Date Live Updates: Polls In 5 States Next Month, Results On Dec 3

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for Assembly election in five states to be held next month. The poll body announced the dates for elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. Mizoram will go to polls on November 7 while Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases -- on November 7 and 17. Elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. The Results will be declared on December 3

The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh will elect legislators from 230 constituencies while the Congress- governed Rajasthan Assembly comprises 200 seats. In Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi will face off against BJP and the Congress over 119 Assembly seats. In the 90-seat Chhattisgarh assembly, Congress is all set to fight the BJP while both the parties will attempt to get a foothold in the 40-seat Assembly of Mizoram, currently led by the Mizo National Front.

Mizoram - November 7 Chhattisgarh - November 7 and 17 Madhya Pradesh - November 17 Rajasthan - November 23 Telangana - November 30

Results to be declared on December 3

Voters can update details in voters roll from October 17 to November 30, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. There will 1.77 lakh polling stations in 5 States and 1.01 lakh polling stations would have web casting facility, he added.





"The elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP, Telangana will have 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters.Out of these, 60.2 lakh are first-time voters," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

"We have met all stakeholders, including political parties and enforcement agencies, ahead of five assembly polls," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

Mizoram - 17 December Chattisgarh - 3 January Madhya Pradesh - 8 January Rajasthan - 14 January Telangana - 18 January

