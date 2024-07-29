Assault, Harassment Charges Against Former Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh

Former Haryana minister and former captain of the Indian hockey team Sandeep Singh, has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a junior athletics coach. A chargesheet filed was against him by the Chandigarh police and now the Chandigarh district court accused him, among other things, of sexual assault, criminal intimidation and sexual harassment.

The accusations were levelled against the former minister by a woman coach, who also wanted him to be accused of rape charges. The court has dismissed her appeal. An application filed by Sandeep Singh, seeking that the case against him be scrapped, has also been dismissed by the court.

The hearing will begin on August 17, when the prosecution will begin presenting its arguments.

The woman had alleged that before her recruitment she had come in contact with him on social media.

In her complaint, she said he had asked her to meet him at his official residence in Chandigarh on March 2, 2022, and July 1, 2022, to verify her job-related documents and molested her.

She has also alleged that he created problems with her training in Panchkula and blocked her request for training abroad.

She has also claimed that he shared a confidential list junior coach appointees with her on Snapchat to gain her trust. The appointment letters for her and the others were issued in September 2022.

Mr Singh, who gave up the sports portfolio after being accused in connection with this case, had said that he took the step on moral grounds. He has claimed that the charges levelled against him by the woman coach were baseless.