Assam Will Beat Punjab In GDP In Next 3 Years: Himanta Sarma

Himanta Sarma told the assembly that the number of unemployed has come down from 22 lakhs to 12 lakhs.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that around 1000 people who were arrested on charges of child marriage are yet to get bail.

Speaking in the state assembly, Mr Sarma said, "the state government will eliminate child marriage from the state. There are around 1000 people in jail on charges of child marriage and they are yet to get bail as the court is so firm on this matter."

The massive crackdown against child marriage started on February 3, with more than 3,000 people allegedly linked to child marriages detained so far across Assam.

The state cabinet had recently approved a proposal to charge men who have married girls below 14 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

While informing the state assembly, Mr Sarma further stated that the state is maintaining the Debt-to-GDP ratio at 23 per cent and the BJP-led government in Assam in the next three years will surpass Punjab's GDP.

"Punjab GDP is at around Rs 6,80,000 crore. Assam's GDP is to touch Rs 4,93,000 crore," he stated.

In terms of unemployment in the state, Mr Sarma told the assembly that the number of unemployed has come down from 22 lakhs to 12 lakhs.

"There is an environment in Assam now that jobs are given purely on merit and there is complete transparency. I have to bear criticism from some party men at times for not allowing them to recommend a single candidate for jobs," CM further stated.