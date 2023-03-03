Assam, UP Cops Oppose Clubbing Of Cases Against Congress's Pawan Khera

Pawan Khera was arrested from Delhi airport; he was later granted bail

The Uttar Pradesh and Assam police have opposed Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's request in the Supreme Court to club all three police complaints filed against him over his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The UP and Assam cops want to investigate the cases against Mr Khera separately.

The Supreme Court will hear the UP and Assam cops' arguments on March 17, until which Mr Khera cannot be arrested as the interim bail granted to him on February 23 has been extended.

Mr Khera was whisked away by the Assam Police from an IndiGo flight just before it was to take off for Chhattisgarh's Raipur on February 23. The Congress held its plenary in Raipur, where its leaders from across the country came.

A BJP leader had filed a first information report (FIR) in Assam against Mr Khera after he allegedly insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Separate cases were also filed against the Congress leader in UP's Lucknow and Varanasi.

The FIRs against Mr Khera alleged he "made certain remarks involving the name of PM Modi which are not just insulting, defamatory and derogatory to PM Modi and his deceased father" but also provocative to BJP workers and PM Modi's followers.

Opposing Mr Khera's request to club the FIRs, the UP Police said Mr Khera is trying to mislead the Supreme Court and stall the investigation into the deliberate use of defamatory words against PM Modi.

In countering Mr Khera's request to club the FIRs, the Assam Police alleged a "wider conspiracy to degrade and destabilise the nation" by using defamatory attack on "a high constitutional functionary".

"The offending statements were made intentionally to provoke and incite violence and disturb peace and tranquillity in the society. Arrest is required for proper and thorough investigation of the case," the Assam Police said in its counter filed in the Supreme Court, which will be taken up on March 17.

Mr Khera was arrested on February 23 amid high drama at Delhi airport. After the Assam Police took him away, some 50 Congress leaders who were flying to Raipur launched a protest on the tarmac, next to the aircraft.

He was later granted interim bail, which says he can't be arrested till the matter is heard, by the Supreme Court.