Assam To Reopen Schools, Colleges In A Phased Manner From September 6

Assam government said physical attendance in schools is optional. (Representational)

The Assam government has decided to reopen schools and colleges for higher secondary to post-graduation level students from September 6. Assam Education department today issued a "supplementary Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)" and has allowed reopening of educational institutions for the final year students of higher secondary, graduation and post-graduation from September 6.

Classes 1-11, first seven semesters of graduation and first year students of post graduation, will continue with their online classes.

For reopening, the institutions are focusing on two criterias -- will of the students to attend the classes and the COVID-19 positivity rate in particular districts.

Through a notification on Friday, the state government mentioned that the supplementary SOP that would come in force from September 6, has been necessitated "considering the importance of continuous education and improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the State as on date."

However, "online mode of education will continue for students who prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school. Physical attendance in schools is optional and not mandatory," the notification stated.

It also mentioned that the criteria for reopening the institutes is that the particular district should have less than two per cent COVID-19 positivity rate.

"If the positivity rate goes above 2% on a particular day, the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned District, as Chairman of the DDMA in consultation with MD, NHM, will close the Educational Institutions till the positivity rate goes below 2%," mentioned the notification.

The SOP has allotted the first three days of opening of schools only for the vaccination of students above 18-years along with the teaching and non teaching staff members.

Among a plethora of restrictions and guidelines (attached with the report) the SOP also specified that each section will have only 30 students and the class teachers will have to form new sections if there were more students in each section.

Hostels will also be kept open for only those students attending physical classes.

Assam had shut down its schools and colleges in the third week of April when the second wave of COVID-19 was reported after keeping them briefly open following the first wave.