Body Of 2nd Worker Retrieved From Assam Mine, Ops On To Rescue 7 Trapped

The body of another worker, who was trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district, was recovered from the quarry this morning.

Two bodies have so far been recovered with the first one brought out from the mine in Umrangsu on Wednesday. They were among nine workers who were trapped inside the mine on Monday after a sudden gush of water flooded the quarry.

The worker has been identified as Ligen Magar, aged about 27, a resident of Dima Hasao.

"Rescue efforts in Umrangsu continue with unwavering resolve. Our hearts go out to the grieving, as we hold onto hope and strength in this difficult time," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

"The identity of the recovered body has been confirmed as Ligen Magar, aged approximately 27 years, a resident of 1 No. Umrangshu, Dima Hasao, Assam."

An official said Magar's body was found floating on accumulated water in the mine after the army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers went to bring out the worker.

Dewatering of the quarry, which is about 310 feet deep, continued with specialised machines brought in by ONGC and Coal India.

Mr Sarma had earlier claimed that the mine was abandoned 12 years ago and was under the Assam Mineral Development Corporation till three years ago.

''It was not an illegal mine but an abandoned one. The workers had entered the mine that day for the first time to extract coal," he said on Friday.

He said the leader of the workers has been arrested and the police are conducting investigations into the case.

What's Hampering Assam Mine Rescue

Multiple teams from various central and state organisations and all three arms of the Indian Armed Forces - the Army, Navy and Air Force - are involved in the operation to rescue the labourers who have been trapped in a flooded mine in Assam.

The water that gushed into the 3 Kilo Coal Quarry in Umrangsu, rescuers said, is now acidic and murky because it has mixed with coal. This has made visibility and manoeuvrability very difficult even for the team from the Navy, which includes clearance divers trained in deep-depth diving and recovery operations.

The divers from the rescue teams, they said, had to risk their lives to pull out the body that they did on Wednesday.

The murky water, an official said, is making it difficult even to use remote-operated vehicles.

Another aspect that is making locating the labourers difficult is that the 310-foot deep main shaft leads to four small tunnels in the 'rat-hole' mine, each of which branches out, creating a large network. There is no blueprint available for the rescue teams to refer to.

Speaking to NDTV on Wednesday, a worker at the mine, Jalaluddin, had said that the height of some of the tunnels is barely three feet.

"There is no room to even stand, and we have to bend and mine for coal. Even when sitting, the roof is just 4-5 inches above our heads," he said.