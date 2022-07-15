Assam, Parts Of Northeast Witness High Temperature

After battling massive floods and landslides following heavy rain this monsoon, Northeast India is experiencing high temperatures this week.

Guwahati, the biggest city in the region, experienced 38.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was 6.2 degrees above normal and the second highest recorded temperature of the city in the last 30 years. The highest recorded temperature in the month of July for Guwahati is 38.4 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on July 18 in 2018.

Other cities in Assam and Northeast are also experiencing soaring temperatures with very high humidity.

Silchar in Southern Assam recorded 39.6 degrees Celsius, the second highest temperature for the city in July.

Tripura's capital Agartala recorded on Thursday 37.1 degrees Celsius, second highest recorded temperate in July, the highest in July for the city being 37.7 degrees Celsius recorded on July 17, 1992.

Even there is no respite in the hilly town of Shillong. Meghalaya's capital recorded 28.5 degrees Celsius temperature on Thursday.