Assam, Manipur Chief Ministers Hold Talks; Agree To Form Committee To Resolve Border Dispute

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met in New Delhi today to find a solution to the long-standing border dispute between the two Northeastern states.

This was the second meeting between the two Chief Ministers in the past year on the vexed border disputes. Both states have decided to form a regional committee to resolve the deadlock.

In November last year, the two leaders met in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, today's meeting was a bilateral one. The next round of ministerial talks, scheduled to be held in Guwahati next month, is yet to be fixed, an official said.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states turned violent in July last year, which lead to the death of six policemen and a civilian from Assam when police forces of the two states exchanged fire in the disputed area. Around 60 people were also injured.

"To resolve the long-standing border issue with Mizoram, met Chief Minister Shri @ZoramthangaCMji at Assam House, New Delhi and reviewed ministerial-level talks held at Aizawl on August 9. We are in the process of forming a regional committee to discuss & resolve the issue" Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

A ministerial level delegation had visited Aizawl to hold talks on resolving the border dispute.

"We are also in the process of forming a regional committee to discuss and resolve the border issues between the two states," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam and Mizoram share a 164-km-long border.

While the Mizoram government says that a 509 square-mile stretch of the inner-line reserve forest, notified in 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873 comes under it, Assam insists that the boundary drawn by Survey of India in 1933 was acceptable to it.