Assam Man Allegedly Raped Minor, Stuffed Her In Bag. She Walked Back Home

The minor girl is fighting for her life at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

In a shocking incident being reported from Assam's Cachar district, police have arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly abducted, raped, and tried to murder a minor girl, who he claims was his 'girlfriend'. The man was caught after a police complaint by the girl's family.

According to police sources, the man was angry at the minor girl after she had reportedly gone to a Durga Puja pandal with someone else on October 3. The man was arrested on October 6.

The girl's family has alleged that the arrested youth tried to slit her throat, packed her in a bag, and dumped it in a forest, but she survived the assault, freed herself, and walked back home, her clothes in tatters. Now she is fighting for her life at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

According to the FIR, the girl's family has said that she went to a Durga Puja pandal on October 3 and didn't return home. They complained to the cops on October 4, and the same afternoon the girl returned home and was rushed to the hospital by her family.