Freed After 1.5 Years, Assam Leader Akhil Gogoi's Vow On Anti-Terror Law

Akhil Gogoi was acquitted by a special NIA court today.

Freed after spending more than 18 months in jail, Assam leader Akhil Gogoi now wants to start a movement against the misuse of anti-terror law UAPA [Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act].

The 45-year-old activist, who was elected as Sibasagar MLA in Assam's April-May elections, was arrested in December 2019, over huge protests in the state against the controversial citizenship law. He was charged under the UAPA, and also accused of sedition.

This morning, a special NIA court acquitted him in a pending case.

"Today for us, it's a historic day for independent judiciary. An undeclared emergency is going on in the country. Everywhere, we are seeing, there in no democratic atmosphere in Indian polity and policy. But this judgement gives us about judiciary," he told NDTV.

He congratulated "all the people of Assam" and India who fought for him against the UAPA.

"The UAPA is a draconian law. It needs to be scrapped. Now I will fight against it," he said.

Mr Gogoi further said he will start a movement for all those people "who have been wrongly booked under UAPA and jailed."

"If you say anything on social media, normal media and even in public domain, you are booked arrested" Mr Gogoi added.

He further targeted the BJP ruling the state and the central government.

"In Assam, political and social atmosphere is no more democratic. There is no democratic spirit in any action of BJP. They will make Assam another Uttar Pradesh. Yogi raj type governance is coming to Assam soon" he said, referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After his release, the first place Mr Gogoi visited today in Guwahati was the residence of Sam Straffod, the 17-year-old who was among the five youth killed in police firing during the anti citizenship protests in Guwahati in December 2019.

Mr Gogoi will also be visiting his constituency before this month's budget session.

"Winning elections was historic. I did not have to spend a single penny from my pocket for campaign. CAA is still unacceptable to us and the people of Assam. I will be the people's voice in the assembly" he said in his concluding remarks.