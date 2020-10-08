Assam Grants Associate Official Language Status To Bodo

Bodoland accord was signed between the NDFB, Assam government and Centre in January.(FILE)

The Assam cabinet has decided to make Bodo the associate official language of the state. It has also created Bodo-Kachari autonomous welfare council outside the sixth schedule area for the welfare of the community, particularly for those who living outside the areas of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

With this, the Assam government has fulfilled one of the key promises of the Bodoland accord signed with NDFB earlier this year.

Assam finance minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "The state cabinet has taken two important decisions- 1.Bodo will be the Associate official language for the state of Assam. 2. Bodo-Kachari autonomous welfare Council outside 6th schedule area for welfare of Bodo community."

On January 27, the Bodoland accord was signed between the NDFB, Assam government and Centre.

In another important move for the Bodoland region, the state cabinet decided to request State Election Commission to schedule BTR election in December 2020.

The term of the sixth schedule erstwhile Bodoland territorial council (BTC) ended on April 27. Election to the council were to be held April 4, but had to be indefinitely deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns.