Police Station Set On Fire In Assam Over Alleged Custodial Death

A police station in Assam's Nagaon was set on fire on Saturday evening by an angry mob alleging that a man has been killed in custody. Three persons were injured in the incident, while three people have been arrested, said the police.

Police officials, however, have said that the person was brought to the police station as he was found on the road at night in a drunken state.

Cops from Batadrava Police Station had detained Safikul Islam in the Salnabari area and had allegedly "demanded a bribe" of Rs 10 thousand and a duck, said police sources.

Members of the crowd have alleged that the cops killed Safikul Islam, a fish-seller, after he was unable to pay the bribe amount.

His family has claimed that the police assaulted Safikul Islam in custody.

His family members said when they had gone to meet him in the police station today, they were told that he was unwell and has been admitted in hospital. On reaching the hospital, the family learnt that Islam was dead, and his body was kept in the morgue.

Later, the family along with a huge mob of local residents went to the police station to "confront" the police.

The irate mob then vandalised the police station, setting it on fire.