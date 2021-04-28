4 Covid Patients Flee Assam Hospital After Testing Coronavirus Positive

The four patients fled soon after their coronavirus test report came in positive (Representational)

Four COVID-19 patients fled from a hospital in Assam soon after testing positive for the highly infectious coronavirus.

The incident occurred at the JSB Civil Hospital in Chirang district's Kajal Gaon area. An official of the hospital said the patients fled the hospital at around 1.30 pm after their test reports came in positive.

They have been identified as Malik Seikh (48), Madan Mahato (41), Sarbeswar Mahato (25) and Basudev Mahato (26). All of them are from Bongaigaon district.

"Four Covid-19 patients have fled from our civil hospital. We don't know why they have fled. We tried to contact them through the mobile numbers given by them, but nobody responded. We have informed the matter to police," an official of the hospital said.

Due to the massive surge in coronavirus cases, the state government has imposed night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am till April 30.

"It is very tough to control the cases if people don't understand the gravity of the situation. People should follow the guidelines issued by the government," a health official said.