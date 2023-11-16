Assam Cops Meet Children, Discuss Ideas To Prevent Child Abuse

This outreach initiative is a segment of the Child Rights Week celebrations.

In what can be a model for police force across the country to spread awareness on child rights, safety and security among police rank and file, the Assam Police today took a unique initiative - all the district superintendent of police, the Sub-Divisional Police officers and Officers in Charge across Assam met children in Guwahati, to discuss child abuse and child rights.

Grave issues like Child Marriage, Child Labour, Trafficking, Child Sexual Abuse and cyber Security were discussed in the interactions, this was part of the Assam police's endeavour to reach one lakh children through this initiative.

A senior police official added that over 80 percent of the children who participated and shared their experience, ideas and observations were victims of child abuse themselves.

This outreach initiative is a segment of the Child Rights Week celebrations organised by the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, the only such initiative in the country.

"Sensitization on child rights and protection issues is the key to preventing crimes against children. If children are aware, they are empowered to protect themselves from all forms of harassment & violence," said Harmeet Singh, Special DGP, Assam Police.

Child Rights Week is celebrated nationally from the 14th of November (National Child Rights Day) to the 20th of November (World Childrens Day) every year.

During Child Rights Week the Assam Police has organised a series of activities as a part of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Program, a collaborative child-friendly policing initiative along with UNICEF and Guwahati based child right organisation UTSAH.