'India Can't Be Refugee Capital': Centre To Top Court On Assam NRC List

Assam is preparing a National Register of Citizens to identify illegal settlers.

Lakhs of people have been wrongly included in the draft National Register of Citizens being prepared in Assam to weed out illegal immigrants, centre told the Supreme Court today, asking for more time to finalise the list. "India can't be world's refugee capital," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court, appearing on behalf of the central government.

Both the centre and the Assam government moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking extension of the July 31 deadline for finalisation of the National Register of Citizens or NRC.

Seeking sample verification of people included in the NRC, the government said that lakhs of people have been wrongly included in areas bordering Bangladesh due to involvement of local officers.

The first draft of the Assam's NRC was published on January 1, 2018 in accordance with the top court's direction. Names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated then.

