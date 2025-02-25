Himanta Sarma Gifts One-Horned Rhino Made From Semiconductor Chip To PM Modi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a unique gift - a one-horned rhinoceros made from semiconductor chips - at the inaugural session of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit here on Tuesday.

CM Sarma also presented a traditional gamosa and a replica of the Kamakhya Temple, a revered seat of Shakti worship, to PM Modi.

"A unique gift from the people of Assam to welcome Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. A rhino made from semiconductor chips!" the Chief Minister posted on X.

The Assam government on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Tata Group for establishment of a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant in the state.

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Guwahati, during which he attended a performance of Jhumoir Binandini by nearly 9,000 artistes from the tea tribe community on Monday.

He was also presented with the community's traditional bow and arrow, along with a bag full of organic tea.

Following the summit inauguration, PM Modi departed for Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)