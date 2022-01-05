Assam Chief Minister Calls Urgent Meeting Over Covid, Rules Out Lockdown

All hospitals, model hospitals have been asked to step up efforts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bisawa Sarma has called for an urgent review meeting on Thursday on the Covid scenario in the state with positive cases shooting up five times within a week, detection of two Omicron cases, and IIT Guwahati being declared a containment zone after 60 people in the campus, most of them students, tested positive.

However, the Chief Minister has ruled out employing lockdown to fight the virus.

Talking to reporters in Dibrugarh, CM Sarma said, "The rising cases of COVID-19 is a matter of concern but there is no chance of lockdown in Assam. We will sit at Guwahati tomorrow to analyse the COVID-19 data of last one week and take decision regarding our next step."

Since December 30, 2021, at least 60 Covid positive cases have been detected at the IIT-Guwahati.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati today, Health minister Keshab Mahanta said, "Till date, two Omicron variant cases have been reported from Assam. One case has been detected in Shillong. From January 1, the COVID-19 cases have been rising in the state. We have already directed the district administration and the hospitals for preparations. Till now, altogether 25,000 beds are their in hospitals across the state. Tomorrow, we will hold a meeting and discuss a roadmap to deal with the rising cases of the COVID-19," he said.

He said, "Under GMCH, 1503 hospital bed are there and out of that we have 337 Oxygen beds and 336 ICU beds with pipe oxygen cylinders and jumbo cylinders. We are fully prepared and directions have also been given to the hospitals for any kinds of situations,"

Keshab Mahanta further said, "In last ten days COVID-19 cases have been rising in Guwahati Metro, Kamrup rural, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Hojai and Nagaon. A total of 832 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Kamrup Metro followed with 156 cases in Kamrup rural. Jorhat has also seen rise in Covid cases in last ten days with 105 Covid positive cases,".

The state minister said all hospitals, model hospitals have been asked to step up efforts.