Assam Conrgess Alliance Candidates Flown To Jaipur Resort For Safekeeping

Most of the MLAs moved to Jaipur are from the AIUDF led by Badruddin Ajmal (left)

As many as 22 candidates of the opposition alliance in Assam have been flown to Jaipur and sequestered in a hotel for "safekeeping" amid fears that the BJP may try to lure them away ahead of election results due next month, sources said on Friday.

The candidates from the Congress-led opposition alliance known as Mahajot include those from the Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Left, sources said.

They have been kept in the same resort in the capital city of Congress-ruled Rajasthan where the party's MLAs were holed up last July during its internal crisis.

"It's now a trend since the BJP tries to break the Congress after losing elections. So they (allies) want to take guard," Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala said, confirming the developments.

Assam, where the BJP came to power in the last elections, voted for a new government in three phases between March 27 and April 6. The results are due on May 2 along with those for polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The Mahajot or "Grand Alliance" is a 10-party coalition consisting of the AIUDF, Jimochayan (Deori) People's Party (JDPP), Adivasi National Party (ANP), CPM, CPI, CPI (ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha, Bodoland People's Party (BPF) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), besides the Congress.