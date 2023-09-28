Ashwin Dani Dies At 79: 5 Points On Non-Executive Director Of Asian Paints

Here are 5 points on the businessman:

Mr Dani was born on September 26, 1944, in Mumbai. He completed his bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Mumbai University in 1966 and went to the US to pursue his master's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Akron.

He joined Asian Paints in 1968, which was founded by his father and three others in 1942. He joined the company's Board in 1970 and held the position of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company from 1998 to 2009.

Since 2009, he continued on the Board as the Non-Executive Director and vice chairman of the Board and the company. For the period between 2018 to 2021, he held the position of Chairman of the Board and the company. He stepped down in 2021.

Under his leadership, Asian Paints expanded its operations globally and became one of the leading paint companies in the world. He was instrumental in pioneering the idea of computerised colour matching in the Indian paint industry.