Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tests Positive For Covid

Ashok Gehlot had isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife tested positive. (File photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, Mr Gehlot said that he was fine and that he will continue home isolation. The 69-year-old Congress leader had isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife tested positive.

"Today my report on getting the Covid test also came out positive. I have no symptoms and feel fine. I will continue working in isolation following the Covid protocol," Mr Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

कोविड टेस्ट करवाने पर आज मेरी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। मुझे किसी तरह के लक्षण नहीं हैं और मैं ठीक महसूस कर रहा हूं। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए मैं आइसोलेशन में रहकर ही कार्य जारी रखूंगा। - Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2021

On Wednesday, Mr Gehlot had tweeted that his wife, Sunita Gehlot, is asymptomatic, and as per protocol, her treatment has started under home isolation. "I will be going under isolation as a precautionary measure and hold COVID-19 review meetings with doctors and officials daily at 8.30 pm," Mr Gehlot had said.

The Chief Minister had been actively taking part in offline meetings with officials to discuss the overall COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan reported 120 COVID-19 deaths and a record 16,613 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the overall figures to 3,926 fatalities and 5,63,577 infections, according to official data. The number of active cases also rose to 1,63,372, the report showed.

A total of 3,96,279 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.