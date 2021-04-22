'Dear Comrade...': Shock, Grief After Sitaram Yechury's Son Dies Of Covid

Ashish Yechury died at Gurgaon's Medanta Hosptial.

Senior Left leader Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish Yechury died of COVID-19 in Delhi this morning. Condolences poured in for the CPI(M) leader and his family after he announced the death of his older son, who would have turned 35 in June. Ashish Yechury, a journalist, died at Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital after a two-week battle with the infection.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Sitaram Yechury wrote in the tweet that drew a deluge of grief messages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Ashish Yechury's death "tragic and untimely".

Politicians cutting across parties, journalists and other Twitter users sent in their condolences to Mr Yechury and his family. Thousands of people expressed their shock and sent messages of solidarity with the family.

Condoling Ashish Yechury's death, his father's party colleague and Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, write on Twitter, Dear Com. @SitaramYechury, our deepest condolences on the loss of Ashish. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, said he is devastated by the news of Ashish Yechury's death.

"This is a terrible loss Sita. We live through the darkest time of our lives. May you have the strength to bear this loss. My heartfelt condolences," lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan said.

Ashish Yechury was recovering well at the hospital, news agency PTI reported, quoting people close to the family.

Tamil Nadu politician and DMK chief MK Stalin said, "Deeply saddened and pained to hear about the loss of Ashish Yechury. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade @SitaramYechury, his family and friends at this difficult time."

"Saddened to hear about death of @SitaramYechury Ji's elder son Ashish Yechury due to Covid - Pray to almighty to give strength to entire family to bear this loss," Congress national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

India recorded over three lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths in the last 24 hours, yet another grim, unprecedented daily high. The virus has killed 1,84,657 people in the country and infected over 1.59 crore since the beginning of the pandemic.

