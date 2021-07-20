'Tradition Of Harmony, Equality': PM Modi Greets People On 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'

PM Modi greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, observed on the 11th lunar day of the Hindi month of Ashadh.

On this day, people pray to Lord Vitthal. Ashadhi Ekadashi is of special importance to Vaishnavas, the followers of Hindu God Lord Vishnu. The day is also referred to as Maha Ekadashi, Prathama Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi, Devshayani Ekadashi or Devpodhi Ekadashi. In Telugu, the day is called Toli Ekadashi. In his tweet, the Prime Minister said that on this special day, we pray to Lord Vitthal to bless us with an abundance of happiness and good health.

“The Varkari movement represents the finest of our traditions and emphasises harmony and equality,” PM Modi added in his tweet.

On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, my greetings to everyone. On this special day, we pray to Lord Vitthal to bless us with abundance of happiness and good health. The Varkari movement represents the finest of our traditions and emphasises on harmony and equality. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2021

On the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed a puja of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a temple in Solapur district.

A tweet on the official handle of the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, originally written in Marathi, when translated to English read, “On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray performed the official Maha Puja of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini.” The Twitter handle also shared images of Mr Thackeray and his wife performing the puja.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished people and wrote, “On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, Vithuraya is offered three times”.

आषाढ़ी एकादशी निमित्त विठुरायाला त्रिवार वंदन व सर्वांना आषाढ़ी एकादशीच्या मनःपूर्वक शुभेच्छा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2021

How Is The Day Celebrated

The day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu the devotees observe fast. During the night, prayers are recited in honour of Lord Vishnu. Since the day also marks the beginning of Chaturmas, worshippers start observing the "Chaturmas Vrata" or the fast to please Lord Vishnu on this day. While fasting, the worshippers refrain from eating all grains, beans, cereals, certain vegetables like onions, and certain spices.