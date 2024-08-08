'Asatya, Not Jhooth': When Amit Shah Helped Out Kiren Rijiju In Parliament

The Opposition's ongoing objections about "unparliamentary" language provided some lighter moments in parliament today amid the acrimonious discussion of the Waqf Amendment Bill. This time, Union minister Kiren Rijiju averted a pitfall, with some 'help' from senior cabinet colleague Amit Shah. The Minister for Minority Affairs was responding to the debate on the bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha today amid a barrage of Opposition criticism.

Explaining why the government thought it fit to go ahead with the bill, he spoke of a Muslim woman from Uttar Pradesh, directing a jibe at Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

"Bushra Fathima... You were probably the Chief Minister then. Didn't anyone inform you? She is having such a difficult time trying to survive with her children. But if there is no change in Waqf laws, once her husband dies, the property will go to the Waqf board," Mr Rijiju said, holding her as a case study for the government's stance that a change in the current law would help women and children.

Amid cries of "Shame, shame" from the treasury benches, he said, "Should we not intervene in such a situation? Should no step be taken to get her justice? Don't look at this through the prism of religion".

As the Opposition benches started sounding like an angry beehive, the minister said, "The Congress people have this problem -- they ask a question and when I try to clarify matters, they say 'Form a committee'. Don't try to run off after raising an issue".

Then, cutting through more comments about JPC that floated in, Mr Rijiju said, "I just explained matters. On what will be done, Mr Speaker, we will move forward with your agreement and the sense of the House. But so many members spoke today of so many things at length, so many lies (Jhooth) , creating misconceptions..."

Here, interrupted by loud protests, he corrected himself and said "untruths' (Asathya). But that did not appear to pacify the Opposition. Amid the cacophony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah got up and declared, "Don't say lies (jhooth). Let's say they have not spoken the truth". Even the Speaker was seen smiling broadly at the amendment.

A woman member, presumably from the Opposition, said, "Say untruths and misinformation". Now Mr Rijiju grinned and in an approving tone, added, "You do know untruths were said and misconception spread".

While building his case for the bill, Mr Rijiju had said that the law has been in the making for over 10 years and it was time to bite the bullet and do it. Even the Opposition, he said, knew it and approved of it in their hearts. "But they cannot say so because of political reasons," he said. Citing Leader of the Opposition, Congress's Rahul Gandhi, who had walked off, Mr Rijiju said, 'He has given his approval before leaving," bringing guffaws from his party colleagues.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, which envisages changes to the existing version on 44 points, has been criticised as "draconian" by the Opposition parties. Many leaders have contended that it violates fundamental rights and ideas enshrined in the Constitution, including Article 14, which guarantees equality before law, Article 15, which bars discrimination on basis of religion and Article 25, which guarantees religious freedom.

The government has defended the Bill saying it would lead to transparency and benefits to women and children by protecting their inheritance.

The bill requires that money received by the Waqf Board must be used for the welfare of widows, divorcees, and orphans in the manner suggested by the government.